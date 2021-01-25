Actress Tamannaah Bhatia likes group workout sessions and says they keep her motivated.

The actress shared her views on Instagram along with a video of herself in a group workout session.

“Empowered women, empower women! Group workout sessions feel like a party and keep us motivated. Amazing women deserve fit bodies to go with,” she wrote in the post, shared late on Saturday.

Earlier, Tamannaah had shared that she has regained the strength of her pre-Covid days thanks to two months of consistent workout. On Friday, Tamannaah shared a gym video on Instagram where she can be seen lifting weight.

“You don’t have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I’m back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19. #BeStrongerThanYourExcuse #MakeItHappen #BeastMode #doiteveryday,” the actress shared.

Tamannaah tested positive for Covid in October. The actress underwent treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad for a week.

She will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr. In the film, Tamannaah will be playing the role of a Kabaddi coach named Jwala Singh.

