Actress Sara Ali Khan enjoys fitness, and loves sharing fitness videos, too. In a new video she posted on Friday, the young Bollywood star aces the aerial yoga.

In the Instagram clip, Sara is seen performing aerial yoga with the help of a yoga hammock. She is seen swinging dressed in a black crop top and orange shorts.

“Swinging into the weekend,” she wrote hilariously.

The actress keeps sharing tidbits from her workout schedule with fans on her social media.

Currently, the actress is vacationing in the Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. She has shared a picture on Instagram from the trip with fans.

“Sandy Toes and Sunkissed Nose,” she wrote as caption with the image, where she is seen sitting on a pavement with her feat on the sand. The ocean can be seen in the backdrop.

Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Coolie No. 1” along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next “Atrangi Re”. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan can be seen in a new television commercial (TVC) under ITC Fiama’s latest campaign.

In their latest TVC, the Fiama’s brand ambassador Sara unveils Fiama gel bars.

At the launch, Sara said, “Fiama personifies everything fun and vibrant for me. My bath is my time to indulge, unwind and de-stress. I think ‘Fiama Gel Bar’ is such a unique offering by the brand. It brightens up my mood and my bath.”

The TVC is playful and weaves in the elements of joy, positivity and mood upliftment. The narrative builds on how a hectic day leaves the body, mind and skin fatigued. Sara Ali Khan is surprised to hear her skin echo stress. A bath with ‘Fiama Gel Bars’ uplifts her mood and leaves her skin feeling soft and moisturised.

