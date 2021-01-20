Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shares biker vibes in his new Instagram post, and fans sure are excited.

In a monochrome picture he has posted, the actor sits on a Harley Davidson and asks his followers to join him on a ride.

“Karle tu ride mere naaaaaaaal…. (Come ride with me),” Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote as a caption.

On-screen, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

He also has the horror-comedy “Bhoot Police” with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, and will be seen in “Bunty Aur Babli 2” with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi on Tuesday posted a video enjoying a song, which he hilariously feels can cause trouble.

Siddhant posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen soaking in the sun and listening to the track “Tu menu Chad Jana”.

“Single ho ya Double…ye gaana karega Trouble (Be it a single or a double… this song will cause Trouble),” he wrote as the caption.

