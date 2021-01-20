Kangana Ranaut is back in the headlines and not for a good reason this time. Apparently, her Twitter account has been suspended temporarily after the Manikarnika actress incited violence on the micro-blogging site.

Kangana has been actively mocking Saif Ali Khan’s web show Tandav and this development came after her tweet on the same.

Kangana Ranaut mocked Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav and tweeted, “Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala…. pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution)…. time to take their heads off… Jai Shri Krishan.”

After Kangana Ranaut’s tweet went viral, netizens started slamming the Manikarnika actress for inciting violence on Twitter. A user tweeted, “Kangana Ranaut incited violence on Twitter, and then deleted this tweet.Will police arrest her for this tweet?? Remember Munawar Faruqui is still in jail for a joke which he never made! #SuspendKanganaRanaut”

Another user tweeted, “#SuspendKanganaRanaut All because you wanted to interpret ‘heads-off’ like they want which she deleted.But Prashant Kanojia & Hussain Haidry’s accounts are still safe who literally asked people to kill & burn house which lead to lynching of Palghar Sadhus.CC: @TwitterIndia”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Kangana Ranaut‘s post here:

Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi.”

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

“The problem isn’t just the Hindu phobic content, it’s also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries,” Kangana Ranaut from her verified account on Monday.

Kangana’s tweet comes at a time when a criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Prime Video and the makers of the web series.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account getting temporarily suspended? Tell us in the comments below.

