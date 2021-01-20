Kangana Ranaut never shies away from being vocal about her thoughts. This is why she has invited a lot of trouble and attracted controversies like no one else in the Bollywood industry. Recently the Panga actress made controversial remarks about Tandav creators which grabbed all eyeballs. The actress claims that her Twitter account was restricted after this.

Advertisement

Well, now Kangana’s latest tweet has again raised several eyebrows, and we are amused with the way she boldly expresses her views despite facing so much backlash. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had said in a now-deleted tweet that it was ‘time to take their heads off’, for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the series. On Wednesday, Kangana said that the liberal community reported her account to Twitter and got it restricted by ‘chacha’ Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder and CEO.

“Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai (My account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime), magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi (I will make your life miserable),” Kangana Ranaut wrote in a tweet. Check out the tweet below:

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Earlier, replying to a tweet about how people have ‘stopped taking insults lying down’, Kangana wrote on Monday, “Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala…. pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution)…. time to take their heads off… Jai Shri Krishna.”

Kangana Ranaut later retweeted more tweets that claimed Saif Ali Khan, Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah’s ancestors fought with the British against Marathas and others. She made disparaging remarks about how ‘treason’ and ‘loyalty’ runs in one’s blood, calling herself a true nationalist because she belongs to the bloodline of warriors, once again. Check out the tweet below:

ग़द्दारी और वफ़ादारी ख़ून में भी होती है, glad I come from a bloodline of warriors who fought for the integrity of akhand Bharat….. even if I wasn’t a Hindu I would have chosen to be a nationalist. हम वो नहीं जो अपनी ही थाली में छेद करें, जय हिंद । https://t.co/10YjsCa7KK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 18, 2021

Well, what do you think about Kangana’s tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: Doctor G: Mrunal Thakur Walks Out Of Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer? Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube