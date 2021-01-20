It isn’t too long ago that we saw Ayushmann Khurrana announce his new project Doctor G. The film that talks about menstruation also starred Mrunal Thakur opposite him. Fans were left excited to witness this new pairing. But if the grapevine is to be believed today there is a piece of sad news for the fans. As per the latest update Mrunal has walked out of the film and is no longer a part of the film. Read on to know more about the same and also the possible reason.

Mrunal was supposed to play the lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G. The film is being directed by Anubhuto Kashyap and reportedly talks about menstrual health and sanitation. The reason for Mrunal Thakur’s exit is said to be her prior commitments.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Mrunal had signed Doctor G long ago and had allotted dates to it before the lockdown happened. The reshuffling and roadblocks have led to a new schedule chalked out for Ayushmann, which does not suit Mrunal Thakur’s calendar. The actor has already promised those dates to her another film Pippa. This is the reason why she chose to exit the Khurrana starrer reportedly.

The source said, “Mrunal had given her dates last year for this film before the lockdown happened. Her role is a very strong one and the makers wanted this fresh pairing to add more value to the project. But now, when the crew decided on the dates, owing to Ayushmann’s schedule, Mrunal had to opt out since she has already committed the same dates to her other films like Pippa. She conveyed the message to the makers and they mutually agreed on parting ways.”

Meanwhile, Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. She also has Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli, Soni Razdan and others in the lead role. As for Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor recently wrapped up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Kedarnath fame Abhishek Kapoor. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead.

