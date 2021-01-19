After a grand success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut has promised a never-seen-before experience with Adipurush. And well, he has already taken steps towards it. Before going on floors in actual with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, the director has kick-started the test shoot for the film.

Yes, that’s a surprise which has been revealed today at 7:11 am. Om Raut himself took to Twitter and shared an exciting update. He shared a picture featuring himself along with his technicians. He captioned it as, “Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush.” Have a look at the post below:

For the unversed, motion capture is a trial shoot of the film. As Adipurush is said to be a unique project loaded with heavy VFX and never used before filmmaking techniques, Om Raut and a team of technicians will be doing a test shoot in Mumbai. It will take place with a chroma setup. Motion capture will help the team in getting used to new technology before actually starting the shoot with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and other actors.

Both Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are expected to join Adipurush by February end or the start of March. Apart from the male leads, it’s been learnt that Kriti Sanon and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female leads in the film. The biggie is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

Meanwhile, recently Saif, who’ll be seen as Lankesh in Adipurush, stirred a controversy by making some unpopular remarks. He had said, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane. Up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose,” as per Mumbai Mirror.

Post this row, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir had clarified that there’s nothing offensive in the film.

