Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji To Anurag Basu's Ludo

Conclusion the Koimoi Audience Poll 2020 with headlining category of any award show – Best Film. Though the quantity of the films we got took a hit this year, we didn’t compromise with the quality of content we got. From Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji to Anurag Basu’s madcap ensemble in Ludo – we saw many good movies making their way into our hearts.

Take a look at all the nominees of Best Film of 2020:

Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji serves what it promises – a historical lesson with unabashed entertainment. Once in a blue moon, there comes a film that redesigns the genre, and that’s Tanhaji for you.

Thappad

The impact left by this ‘Thappad’ is eternal. Taapsee Pannu starrer questions a social stigma that’s bothering around 80% of the women, leaving us men think of what are we even doing? A riveting watch!

Kaamyaab

Sanjay Mishra’s Kaamyaab manages to make you smile while showing one of the meanest realities of cinema. It’s an irony in the disguise of delight.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena comes close to the definition of a ‘perfect biopic’ in Bollywood. Who knew Pankaj Tripathi’s dialogue of, “You’ve spent a lot of time on the runway, fasten your seatbelt because it’s time to take-off,” to Janhvi Kapoor in the film would prove to be true for her in real life.

Ludo

Ludo gets closest to the definition of a ‘perfect film’. A crazy ride of entertainment filled with characters you’ll still keep thinking about way after the end credits roll. A must watch!

AK vs AK

This Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap film will go down as one of the best experiments done with filmmaking in the history of World cinema. Also, it’s not just about its novel concept; it’s about the little things team has managed to pitch in to create this one heck of a film!

