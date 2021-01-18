Bollywood actress Diana Penty has shared a throwback picture from her childhood days and feels that she has aged.

Diana posted a childhood picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a long frock paired with reading glasses and is playing around with a pan and spatula.

“Boy, have I aged #FBF,” Diana Penty wrote as the caption.

Speaking about her upcoming slate of work, Diana Penty, who was last seen on screen in the 2018 film “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi”, will next be seen in “Shiddat”, which also stars Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

Diana will also be seen in a romantic music video titled “Challon ke nishaan” along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The music video is directed by Bosco Martis. Sung by Stebin Ben, the song has been composed by Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar.

Meanwhile, Diana Penty is pretty sure about what she will not wear on her wedding day. She also gave a hint of where she would like her destination wedding to be held.

“Wedding outfits are absolutely stunning and gorgeous, but they are also so heavy. I have made a mental note to never wear something too heavy. It is definitely going to be something light, easy and comfortable. Comfort for me is everything because only then can I have a good time. I don’t want to be tugging at my outfit and, by the end of it, feel my body hurt because of how heavy it is! I really don’t want to be in that position!” Diana said in an interview to Femina Brides.

She also expressed her desire to be surrounded by the mountains for her destination wedding, because her big day has to be held in a place filled with tranquillity.

