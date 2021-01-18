Celebrities use social media for multiple things like interacting with their fans, giving them a sneak peek into their otherwise mysterious lives, associating with brands and promoting their upcoming work, to list down a few. Even for brands, the social media following of a celebrity is an important factor that they consider. One Instagram account that has seen immense growth over recent times is that of Shraddha Kapoor.

TShraddha Kapoor has a following of over 57 million on Instagram which makes her the 3rd highest celebrity on the platform after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra. It is a rather big one for the actress.

Let’s take a look at what is it that has worked for Shraddha and what is it that fans love about her social media.

A fan-made video has listed down 5 reasons that make Shraddha Kapoor a social media powerhouse.

1) She is vivacious, candid and relatable

Ever so lively and radiant Shraddha Kapoor is that actress of Bollywood that has a golden heart. She is always speaking her mind and her joyous mood is completely infectious. A completely lovely persona that will make one relate to her and be around her all the time. The showbiz observes her in a different light, but for her fans she is a grounded girl with good vibes being spread wherever she goes.

2) Being the voice of the voiceless

Shraddha Kapoor is really one for those voiceless adorable beings on the face of this earth. Having so much love, she herself pets ‘Shyloh’ and is often spotted on the streets in the city taking him for a walk. Being the voice for the strays and pets, she has time and again urged people to keep the animals in mind everytime, whether it is bursting crackers on Diwali or feeding them proper food. She also gave her ‘voice’ quite literally in a video campaign showing animals in their cages, the video became a great reflecting point for humans who felt strangled in their homes during the lockdown.

3) Having an attitude for gratitude

Shraddha has always expressed gratitude for every little thing possible. Being grateful is the toughest and biggest thing to do, and she has gratitude for her fans, people around and her staff. She recently travelled in a rickshaw as her driver was off duty and an unexpected meeting came up. This is a rare sight in the industry.

4) Appreciating her fans

Her fans love her dearly and that shows on social media, the things they have to say about her are adorable. But, the actress never shies away from appreciating the love they have to offer. Shraddha Kapoor acknowledges the instrumental role they play in her success and strives harder each day to repay them.

5) Always tied to her roots

Staying grounded without any extra effort. Being in the showbiz Shraddha has a wide array of designers to pick and choose her best outfit, but yet she chooses to be donned in her mother’s saree. Last Diwali, she did so and her mother’s and aunt’s sarees are what she calls her ‘prized possessions’. Much like all of us, those hand me downs from our parents that hold immense value in our hearts.

Shraddha Kapoor has been showered with tremendous love on social media as all her fan clubs have posted the video calling her the SOCIAL MEDIA POWERHOUSE. The actress is all set to step into the skin of Nagin, her recently announced film. She will also be seen next in Luv Ranjan’s directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the two recently travelled to Delhi for the same.

We are ready with fastened seat belts for this exciting pipeline of movies that Shraddha has to offer.

