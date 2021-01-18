Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has ditched her diet meals as she gorged on some jalebis on Sunday, going by her social media post.

Advertisement

Disha posted a picture of a plate full of jalebis on her Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

On the image, Disha Patani wrote: “My dear jalebi, you’re mine today.”

Disha Patani also shared a selfie on the photo-sharing website and captioned it with a pink flower emoji.

The actress will next be seen in Radhe, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudheva.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, Ek Villain 2. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film Malan.

Disha Patani will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Must Read: Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi On Overnight Fame: “Audience Is No Longer Chasing Stars”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube