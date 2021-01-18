Scam 1992 has truly taken the country by storm. The show is based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam and is directed by Hansal Mehta. It stars Pratik Gandhi in the leading role of Harshad Mehta. Soon after its release, the SonyLIV show turned the talk of the town. Such that even Abhishek Bachchan and team had to postpone The Bigg Bull, which is based on the same subject.

Owing to all the success and fame, Pratik has been flooded with praises. Many took to Instagram and praised his acting chops. He is also nominated for the Best Actor (in a web series) at the mid-day and Radio City Hitlist OTT Awards. But the actor says that he had no idea that would be the response!

Pratik Gandhi in an interview with mid-day said, “While shooting for Scam 1992, I was sure that we were on to something big. But, I had never thought it would take the country by storm.”

The Scam 1992 actor continued that the audience is no longer chasing stars. It is the content and the stories that are attracting viewers in today’s time. Pratik Gandhi said, “The web has created a new [avenue] for actors like us. Now, the audience is looking for actors who can create different characters; they are no longer chasing stars. If you see the nominees in the best actor category across different award galas, you will notice that there are no [famous] last names.”

Pratik also shared how he’s flooded with offers now. He said, “I am being approached for mainstream films and web series. I am being considered as seriously as an actor. I have learnt through experience that nobody is interested in your struggles; they are only interested in your success.”

Well, Pratik Gandhi truly deserves all the success and more!

