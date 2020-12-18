Actor Pratik Gandhi says the success of his web show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has strengthened his belief in his gut feel, adding that he is glad that good projects are coming his way after the success.

Asked how he wants to go forward, Pratik told IANS via Twitter: “‘Scam’ response has strengthened my belief in going by the gut feel.”

“So I will continue doing that with more zeal and excitement. There are good projects coming my way and I hope to add more memorable character in 2021,” he further tweeted in response.

Born and brought up in Surat, Pratik predominantly works in Gujarati theatre and cinema. He has been seen in Hindi films such as “Mitron” and “Loveyatri”.

The year turned out to be a gamechanger for Pratik as he received popularity for his performance in Hansal Mehta’s drama web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pratik won plaudits for his portrayal of Harshad Mehta, which made him a household name. The show is the top Indian web series of 2020 according to IMDb.

Mehta’s series narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s book “The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away “.

