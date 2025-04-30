The Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha starrer biographical drama Phule is struggling big time at the box office. Despite a strong subject, the movie has failed to be a crowd puller in the theatres. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 5th day.

Phule Box Office Collection Day 5

On its 5th day, the Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha starrer earned 30 lakhs. This was a slight growth of 25% since the movie amassed 24 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 1.59 crore.

The movie still remains below 2 crore. It is a complete washout now and is most likely to end its theatrical run below 5 crore. Phule had a low buzz right since its release and it was further marred by some controversies which affected its box office performance negatively.

Day-Wise Collection:

Day 1 – 15 lakh

Day 2 – 30 lakh

Day 3 – 60 lakh

Day 4: 24 lakh

Day 5: 30 lakh

Total – 1.59 crores

Phule is also lagging behind from Pratik Gandhi’s last theatrical release, Do Aur Do Pyaar by 40%. For the unversed, the 2024 film garnered 50 lakh at the box office on its 5th day. Even though a small number, it still ended up performing better than Pratik’s latest release.

Phule is reportedly mounted at a budget of 25 crore. With its current India net collection of 1.59 crore, it has covered only 6.36% of its budget. There is little or no hope left for the movie now.

About The Film

Phule is based on the life of social activists Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. It has been directed by Anant Mahadevan. It also stars Vinay Pathak, Suresh Vishwakarma and Sushil Pandey in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

