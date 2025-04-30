Salman Khan and Aamir Khan came together for Andaz Apna Apna in 1994. They may not have collaborated on the big screens in recent times but are currently entertaining fans with the re-release of the 1994 cult classic. In 5 days, the comedy-drama has re-written its history and also tied with Karan Arjun re-release. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Andaz Apna Apna re-release box office

Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial witnessed a big drop on Monday. It is now battling the mid-week blues with another fall on day 5. As per the latest box office update, Andaz Apna Apna re-release earned 10 lakh net on Tuesday. The battle at the ticket windows is intense due to the clash with Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, and Ground Zero. It is commendable how Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s film is still attracting footfalls.

The re-release total concludes at 1.30 crore net in 5 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 1.53 crores. Today is practically the last day to mint moolah. Tomorrow, The Bhootnii and Raid 2 will join the box office battle, making it highly challenging for Andaz Apna Apna to bring in audiences.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of the comedy-drama at the box office:

Day 1: 25 lakhs

Day 2: 30 lakhs

Day 3: 50 lakhs

Day 4: 15 lakhs

Day 5: 10 lakhs

Total: 1.30 crores

Overall Box Office Collections

During its original run, the 1994 comedy-drama had earned 5.15 crores against a budget of 3 crores. Including the re-release sum, the lifetime earnings now surge to 6.45 crore net. It is officially a hit at the Indian box office with profits of 115%.

Ties with Karan Arjun

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Karan Arjun re-release had minted 1.30 crores in its re-release. Andaz Apna Apna has now tied at the box office, but is yet to conclude its run. It is now to be seen how far it can get from that mark.

