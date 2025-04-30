Mohanlal is back with another beast! After scoring historic numbers with L2: Empuraan, the Mollywood legend has come up with Thudarum. Released amid decent expectations, the film has made surprising earnings and has left everyone stunned. After the superb opening weekend, it minted an unbelievable collection on weekdays. With this, it is inches away from hitting a century at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of 5 days!

Superb run across the globe!

Backed by strong word-of-mouth, the latest Mollywood crime thriller is on a winning spree. After a strong start, it witnessed an impressive growth over the weekend, and on weekdays, it’s total madness. In India, the film earned 7.25 crores on day 4, higher than the opening day (5.25 crores). Even yesterday, on day 5, it scored higher than day 1.

Overall, Thudarum has earned an estimated 37.58 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 44.38 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film is already a blockbuster by earning an estimated 53 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film has amassed an estimated 97.38 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 37.58 crores

India gross- 44.38 crores

Overseas gross- 53 crores

Worldwide gross- 97.38 crores

Inches away from creating history!

As we can see, Thudarum needs less than 3 crores to hit a century at the global box office. So, it will enter the 100 crore club today. With this, Mohanlal is set to create history by becoming the only South Indian actor to score another century in a gap of one month. This is truly unbelievable, and considering strong word-of-mouth, the film will achieve more exciting feats in the coming days.

More about Thudarum

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film also stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, and others. It is produced by Rejaputhra Visual Media. It was released on April 25, 2025, and is running in Malayalam and Telugu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn-Led Sequel Aims For A Good Start, With A Jump Of Over 35% From Part 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News