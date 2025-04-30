Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan, has outgrossed the blockbuster PG game adaptation A Minecraft Movie’s second Monday collection. It has registered one of the biggest second Monday for April releases. The movie has been performing spectacularly and has already crossed the $100 million mark in the US, and it has now beaten Nope’s collection to become one of the biggest horror movies post-COVID. Keep scrolling for more.

Nope is a 2022 movie by Jordan Peele that features Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in the lead roles alongside Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, and Keith David in supporting roles. It is considered as one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century and of all time. Ryan Coogler‘s film has beaten that and cracked the top 5 highest-grossing horror movies list post-COVID. The film is also creating a lot of Oscar buzz, and some reports even claim that it is the first Oscar-worthy film of this year.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Sinners by Ryan Coogler collected a strong $5.5 million on this Monday. It has beaten A Minecraft Movie’s $5 million second Monday gross to become the fourth biggest second Monday ever for April releases. It is behind The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $5.8 million second Monday gross. The biggest has been registered by Avengers: Endgame‘s $10.7 million, and the second biggest has been held by Infinity War’s $8.3 million.

The horror movie hit $128.7 million at the US box office. Therefore, the 2025 Michael B Jordan flick has surpassed Jordan Peele-helmed Nope’s $123.3 million and become the fifth highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID. It is aiming for a domestic run between $230 million and $280 million in North America.

The original horror movie Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, was released on April 18 and has collected $40 million overseas, bringing its worldwide cume to $168.74 million.

