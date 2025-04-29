A Minecraft Movie released earlier this month is one of the year’s most anticipated films. It has been driven by the global popularity of the iconic video game and the magnetic charm of Jack Black, who plays a pivotal role in the movie. The movie crossed the $800 million mark on its 4th weekend, and with that, it has also cracked the top 3 highest-grossers list of Black. To achieve this feat, it has surpassed the actor’s Jumanji: The Next Level’s global haul. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Critics and fans have praised Jack’s performance for bringing heart, humor, and a sense of authenticity to an amazing world. Made on a budget of $150 million, the movie is minting cash at the box office, and it continues to trend for Jack and the others. It has been contributing generously to everyone’s career in the movie, but since Black is the most senior among the four misfits, he has been touching great milestones.

Meanwhile, Jack Black’s Jumanji: The Next Level was released in 2019 and is the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The movie featuring Jack alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan collected $320.3 million and $481.3 million overseas. The worldwide collection collected $801.7 million in its global run. It has been surpassed by A Minecraft Movie to become the actor’s #3 highest-grossing film of all time.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Jack Black’s 2025 videogame adaptation collected $22.7 million on its 4th weekend, dropping -43.9% from last weekend. Thus, the movie hit $379.95 million at the box office in North America. It has collected 4436 million so far at the international box office, hitting the $815.95 million cume worldwide. Therefore, the film has beaten Jumanji: The Next Level’s $801.7 million global haul to become Jack Black’s 3rd highest-grossing film. Check out the revised list below.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – $665.7 million

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) – $801.7 million

A Minecraft Movie (2025) – $815.9 million

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) – $962.5 million

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – $1.36 billion

Based on its magnificent hold at the box office, the videogame adaptation is expected to earn between $950 million to $1 billion now. A Minecraft Movie’s next target is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s $962.5 million global haul and become Jack Black’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

