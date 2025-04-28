After a magnificent boost last weekend, which was the Easter weekend, The King of Kings has witnessed a harsh drop at the North American box office. Despite that, it has crossed a significant mark in the US after grossing strong numbers this weekend. It is still an impressive feat as the film is facing multiple new releases and big-budget films at cinemas in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

The animated family movie has been in theatres for about two weeks and opened with $19.37 million in the US. It broke a 27-year-old record by surpassing The Prince of Egypt‘s debut weekend number in the US. The Biblical feature experienced a great boost on Easter last weekend. Made on a modest budget of $15 million, the movie has collected almost 4X of the production cost worldwide.

The King of Kings, featuring voices of Oscar Isaac and Kenneth Branagh, crossed the $50 million milestone at the box office in North America. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, the movie collected a strong $4.01 million on its third three-day weekend. However, the movie witnessed a harsh drop of -77.1% from last weekend. The film has hit $54.5 million at the US box office. The Biblical animation has achieved this feat in just 17 days in the US.

Oscar Isaac’s film is expected to earn between $65 million and $85 million in North America. The biblical feature has earned $3.5 million overseas, and the global collection has reached $58.04 million cume. The King of Kings was made on a reported budget of $15 million and has earned 263.3% more than the production cost in the US alone. The film has dropped out of the top 5 in the domestic box office chart and is at #6 this weekend. It lost 360 theatres this week and is running across 3175 locations in North America.

The King of Kings, featuring Oscar Isaac, Uma Thurman, and Mark Hamill, was released on April 11.

