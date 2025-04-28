Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant 2’s opening weekend collections have been revealed. However, it might change after the weekend actuals are revealed. The movie has received positive reviews and has scored one of the best opening weekends for Amazon MGM since it was created. Keep scrolling for more.

For the uninitiated, it is the sequel to Affleck’s 2016 The Accountant, which also featured Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and JK Simmons. They reprised their roles in the sequel, and Daniella Pineda joined the cast. It premiered at the South by Southwest Festival in March. The movie was released by Amazon MGM Studios through Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and internationally by Warner Bros Pictures.

The movie features Ben as Christian Wolff, an autistic accountant who launders money for some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. Jon Bernthal plays Christian’s estranged brother, and the fans and critics have widely appreciated their camaraderie. The 2016 film collected $24.7 on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It had earned $86.26 million in its domestic run and $69.3 million overseas. Therefore, the global haul of the film is $155.56 million.

As per Luiz Fernando’s report, Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant 2 has earned a strong $24.5 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. Thus, it is on par with the OG film’s $24.7 million opening weekend. It has registered the 2nd best opening weekend for Amazon MGM since it was created and is only under Red One’s $32.1 million.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck’s movie at the international box office collected $13.7 million on its five-day international opening in over 71 markets. Allied to the $24.5 million domestic opening, The Accountant sequel has hit a $38.2 million global opening. The movie reportedly has a production budget of $80 million. However, the movie does not rely on theatrical earnings much; it only makes people aware of the film before it hits the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The sequel debuted at #3 in the domestic box office chart, behind Sinners’ $45 million at #1 and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith‘s $25.2 million at #2 in North America. The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, was released on April 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Last 5 Films At The Box Office Ranked: From Once Upon A Time In Hollywood To Killers Of The Flower Moon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News