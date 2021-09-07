Advertisement

Actress Karen Gillan said that she got through a crisis of confidence after Hollywood star Tom Hanks praised her work on ‘The Circle’.

‘The Circle’ helped reassure her about her talents and put her back on the right path.

Karen Gillan told You magazine: “Every project I was doing was getting bigger and bigger in scale. I had always been totally fearless, and I suddenly found myself dealing with self-doubt.”

She talked about how Hanks took her aside on set and said: “You’re really good. Keep going”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 33-year-old actress added: “It was the sign I was looking for. To have someone you idolise say, actually, you’re not terrible, was completely trippy. From that point, I worked on my acting and I completely rebuilt.”

Karen Gillan is best known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Nebula but she said that she’d initially only signed on for eight days work on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ but producers liked her so much, they decided against killing off the character.

She said: “I signed up for eight days, and then it just kept getting extended. So I was meant to die, and then just got brought back to life. I was still living in Inverness when I auditioned for that role, which made the whole experience less intimidating.”

“I was able to go from my childhood home to the studio in London, and when I came home, my parents would be like, ‘Great, well done, now bring your laundry down’.”

Gillan revealed that she’s still adjusting to being a part of the vast superhero world and finds it “crazy” that she socialises with co-stars including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.

