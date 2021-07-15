Thor: Love And Thunder is one of the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks for many reasons. Of course, Chris Hemsworth and his supremely bulging muscles are a reason one cannot ignore, but Taika Waititi and his comedic genius must be mentioned just after that. And as we expect the film to be, the recent update says this time Chris’s God Of Thunder is even more hilarious than the last.

Advertisement

A decade ago, Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor got his first stand-alone movie. Then came The Dark World, but it did not impress the audience as expected. In came the saviour Taika Waititi, who with his comic timing and depth in the laughter department, made Ragnarok one of the most fun and loved Marvel flick ever. Reuniting for the 4th part, now Karen Gillan – who plays the loved Nebula in the MCU – has opened up about the same. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update of the day.

Advertisement

Karen Gillan, who portrays Nebula now spoke to Screenrant about it. The Thor: Love And Thunder star said her reaction to reading the script was excitement. She says it had Taika Waititi at his best and Thor is more hilarious than he was the last time. This revelation has definitely pumped us up for the beast of a movie that awaits its big release soon.

“My reaction reading the script was excitement. It was like this is gonna be a hell of a ride. It’s Taika at his best and his most Taika. The Guardians in it I think are just hilarious, and also Thor is even more hilarious than he was the last time,” Karen Gillan said.

Meanwhile, recently, Thor: Love And Thunder director, Taika Waititi also opened up on the movie and said it shouldn’t make any sense. He said, “I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life … But [this is] the craziest film I’ve ever done … If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made.”

“If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this,” the Thor: Love And Thunder director added.

Must Read: Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Is Already Over, Guess Who Got Friendzoned?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube