Loki that concluded yesterday on Disney Plus, has attained new heights in the streaming world, as fans across the globe were stuck to their systems watching the finale yesterday. With a finale of a Marvel Cinematic Universe projects come the gazillion possibilities, and Loki in specific has given rise to numerous ones. The Tom Hiddleston starrer has definitely turned out to be a game-changer for the studio, which is creating an illustrious phase 4.

While the finale opened up to a lot of questions, Loki answered them all one by one. The biggest of them is about the God Of Mischief’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know, and if you don’t, spoilers ahead, the show directed by Kate Herron is already renewed for a season 2 at Disney. This was confirmed by the makers by the end of the finale. But turns out, that is not the only project we will see him but also in Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

It happened so that just like the end credits of WandaVision confirmed that Wanda’s kids will be a part of Doctor Strange 2, Loki has a similar easter egg. If you have seen the finale closely, Jonathan Majors, who all this while denied having a part in the show, made a cameo as Kang The Conqueror.

His character in Tom Hiddleston starrer is never referred to as Kang but called He Who Remains. He is the version of the time hoping villain. The point where he came into the show broke the scared timeline and this is the possible entry point for the God Of Mischief in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Neither the Loki fame nor the Marvel studios have confirmed this big update, but that does not stop us from hooking our hopes to this amazing possibility.

