Almost a month ago, Disney + dropped the first episode of Marvel Studio’s show Loki and the next five weeks fans waited with bated breath for each episode. Now the show, that explored the adventures of the God of Mischief, has come to an end of its season 1 and this is how Netizens on Twitter reacted.

MCU’s Loki broke the record of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier for the biggest original premiere on Disney+. As per reports, the first episode of Tom Hiddleston starrer show recorded over 731 million minutes of viewing time in its first week.

Now viewers of the show, who have watched the finale episode of Loki, have thronged to Twitter to express their disappointment that season 1 is over. However, now they are now eagerly waiting for the second season.

Check out some of the Loki reaction tweets here:

everyone after that hell of a #loki episode: pic.twitter.com/vxh6aO85xP — jules ᵕ̈ saw ⧗ (@lokisbrutal) July 14, 2021

me realizing its going to be a while until we see #Loki again pic.twitter.com/ll1mW54tf2 — loki owns my heart (@peachy_emilyy) July 14, 2021

– this intro is probably one of the most nostalgic things i've ever experiencedpic.twitter.com/GsCNNWvTqE — rae ४ saw bw (@wintersloki) July 14, 2021

Loki really just set up the whole future of phase four, like he did in avengers 1 wow #Loki #Mobius #lokiepisode6 pic.twitter.com/s5ztEC1fwf — Lemon (@HillaStuff) July 14, 2021

So the Multiversal war has begun. Bring this trio! #Loki pic.twitter.com/kz7RRrKLag — Loki's charm (@Veex071) July 14, 2021

In the last episode that aired today, it was revealed that Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki will be back in season 2. The show’s executive producer Nate Moore in an interview also spoke about the new season and told Indie Wire, “The one that comes to mind — and that probably isn’t a secret — I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off. Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people.”

