Advertisement

Friends reunion premiered on HBO Max and Zee5 on May 27, has been nominated for four Emmy nominations this year. The reunion special garnered success and love from the fan across the globe. It has been nominated in the Outstanding Pre-recorded Variety Special Episode category, along with Directing, Production Design, and Lightning.

After the break out of the news, Friends cast Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer expressed their excitement about the Emmy nominations on social media.

Advertisement

It is the first Emmy nomination received by Courteney Cox as she was the only Friends star who didn’t get any Emmy nomination before. She expressed gratitude on an Instagram post along with a photo of the whole cast that stated, ” The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for Ben Winston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement”.

Lisa Kudrow also shared a photo of Ben Winston, the producer of the show, and a photo from the set to show her fans. The caption was, “Congrats to Ben Winston and #friendsreunion for 4 Emmy nominations! Thank you academy”.

Matt LeBlanc expressed his gratitude for the Emmy nominations of the Friends reunion special as well. He shared the same photo of the whole cast on set wrote “Thank you Academy and congratulations to Ben Winston. We’re all very grateful. It was so much fun #friendsreunion” as the caption.

Other cast members such as Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer also shared photos through Instagram stories expressing their appreciation for the Friends reunion special’s Emmy nomination.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Might Stay Back In The Marvel Cinematic Universe; Comeback Plans Already In The Pipeline?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube