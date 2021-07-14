Advertisement

Nothing can change the fact that Chadwick Boseman is gone, and he will no longer be the King T’Challa we all loved this far. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still shaping up at the Marvel studios, and we all have heard about the difficulties the makers have been facing to shape up Wakanda without its one true king. The sequel has already been announced and a release date has been set for the same.

It wasn’t an easy day when the world had to bid the final goodbye to Boseman, who succumbed to colon cancer after fighting for 4 years. Soon after, who will be replacing him as Black Panther turned out to be the biggest mystery? At the onset, the Marvel Cinematic Universe announced the sequel to the story of the Wakandian empire. Now, Kevin Feige has come out to be candid about how the tribute to the late King is shaping up, and what are the feelings the teammates are going through. Read on to know everything you need to about the same.

“Boseman’s death from a private four-year battle with colon cancer hit all of us extremely hard and at the same time as it hit the world because we didn’t know either, and there were all sorts of questions,” Kevin Feige said in a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes. “Our first thought, for many weeks afterward, had nothing to do with the movie. It had to do with him and his family and his wife and his legacy, and really, we were looking to Ryan Coogler (director) to guidance as one, frankly, always should about almost everything in life.”

Coming on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kevin Feige said, “I will say that Ryan (Coogler) and our producer Nate Moore, and the entire cast and our co-writer Joe Robert Cole, have done some remarkable things in the story, in the draft,” Feige said. “The team is assembling once again, and cameras roll in the not-too-distant future on that. It will be extremely emotional across the board, but I think they have something very special in mind.”

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on July 8, 2022.

