The eyes of the world are on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is in the making right now. The pressure is too high and to be worth it is in itself the biggest responsibility on the makers. With Chadwick Boseman’s passing away, the tension has only doubled, and the movie has become the most stressful venture for the studio who have to make a movie that lives up to the legacy of the gone and honours him rightfully.

If you are unaware, Black Panther on its release, starring Chadwick Boseman in the lead, was Marvel’s highest-earning solo movie ever. A box office success, the film also became the first superhero film to be nominated at the Oscars in the Best Picture category. It also happens to be the most culturally sound and diverse superhero flick under the banner and stood tall for its inclusive representation.

So if the makers of the sequel Wakanda Forever are being super careful, it all justifies. The latest update says there have been some 5 iterations of the script already. Read on to know everything about the same also what one of the cast members has to say.

As per We Got This Covered, Angela Bassett who plays the Wakandan Matriarch Ramonda has now opened up on the same. If the actor is to go by, while the cameras have already rolled on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the script is still going under revisions. She says she has already seen 5 iterations and is still counting.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like at all. There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one’s coming. Of course, with our dear king going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed. So, thankfully, Ryan and Joe Robert Cole, they’re just such masterful storytellers that they’ve found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Angela Bassett said.

Looks like the stakes are high. The film hits the big screen on July 8, 2022.

