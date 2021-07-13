Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC clash is inevitable and nothing can stop the comparisons between the two from happening. While MCU is churning out projects for Disney Plus, including their latest hit Loki, DC has scattered their content over different streaming platforms raging from HBO Max, Netflix and more. So while we think MCU is winning the battle of having the highest streaming rate now with Loki that is not the truth.

For the unversed, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston is right now streaming in one episode per week format. The show has become the talk of the town, and the apparent bait for crowning the most trending series would be the Marvel pad. But that is not the case. Not Marvel, but technically DC has won the streaming race for the month of June and Robert Downey Jr’s Sweet Tooth has overtaken the Trickster starrer to grace the top position. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Before we begin, Sweet Tooth an adaptation of a DC comic produced by Robert Downey Jr and is streaming on Netflix. As per We Got This Covered, the latest Nielsen streaming ratings for June have conferred the Netflix show with the most popular of the month title. It managed to garner some 1.4 billion minutes worth of streams. Meanwhile, Loki is in the third position where it has garnered 731 million minutes, which is half of Sweet Tooth.

Confused about who got the second position? It is DC again with Lucifer that is just over a billion minutes. This technically means that the top two spots are dominated by DC, and Marvel is on the third. However, Loki is yet to stream its finale, and the fifth episode has already upped the excitement on many levels. It will be interesting to see who wins in July as the competition is rigorous.

