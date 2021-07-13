Advertisement

Loki starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead and streaming on Disney Plus is enjoying fame more than expected, and the love for the show is immense. Having been the talk of the town for over a month now, the buzz around the show intensified when Throg or Frog Thor made an appearance in the show in episode 5. It was anyways the most anticipated thing, as how can one not expect the Trickster’s brother aka the God Of Thunder to not accompany him in a show.

If you are unaware, Frog Thor featured in episode 5 for the first time. He was stuck in a jar beneath the earth and was trying to break through and get back his Mjollnir. Surprisingly the character was voiced by Chris Hemsworth himself and that took the excitement 10 notches higher. But now the question is whether it was just another Easter egg, or will we see more of him? Well, headline Michael Waldron is here to answer all your question. Read on to know more.

One cannot deny the fact that Loki is trending this week due to Chris Hemsworth’s presence in the show more. Throg or Frog Thor’s entry to the timeline has given everyone hope that the brothers might reunite for the show. Now while all of that pertains, Michael Waldron has taken the responsibility to tell the world more about the new Thor variant. He says no one can deny the possibility of him coming in as a pivotal character, since the expanding timelines will somehow make it possible.

“I mean, look, obviously now you see there’s a big response to it,” Loki writer Waldron told Comicbook. “There was a version of [a longer scene] written and shot. And I think if he exists in the Void, then perhaps he exists elsewhere and in another branch somewhere. So you never know, you never know where that little r*scal is.”

Meanwhile, recently Loki producer Eric Martin has revealed that Throg had a significant part to play in Ep 1 but did not make it to the final cut. In his tweet, he wrote, “Comic fans will notice the Frog of Thunder in that jar. We actually show a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving. It’s too bad, because Tom (Hiddleston) was funny as hell.”

Well, we hope Throg or Frog Thor has a significant part to play in Loki future and Chris Hemsworth somehow makes the cut. Stay tuned as we bring more of this to you.

