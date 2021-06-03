Christian Bale entering the world of Thor: Love And Thunder was a big shock for everyone. People couldn’t believe it even when it was confirmed. Considering the fact that the actor never entered the superhero realm after Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy made it difficult to believe. But do you know there is a reason why he got on board for the movie?

After taking off his cape concluding the Dark Knight trilogy, Christian Bale never bothered looking back at effect heavy films much. He did some, but they were far away from the worlds of superhumans. In that case, when he said yes to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder, heads turned. Now as per the grapevine there is a reason why Christian got on board the fourth Thor vehicle and it is a person. No, it is not Chris Hemsworth. Read on to know who it is, and everything you need to know about the same.

Thor: Love And Thunder is the fourth film in the series of the God Of Thunder and has promised to be a ride more exciting than something we have never witnessed before. Christian Bale, if you are unaware, plays Gorr The God Butcher. The anti-hero who will be at loggerheads with the God Of Thunder. Now as per We Got This Covered, the reason why he got on board is none other than Taika Waititi.

Yes, you read that right. Director Taika Waititi is the reason why Christian Bale joined Thor: Love And Thunder. Considering the humour and sarcastic persona both share this seems to be a valid reason. However, the team has wrapped up filming the project in Australia and Chris Hemsworth with Taika announced the same today.

Announcing the wrap of Thor: Love And Thunder, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batsh*t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! @taikawaititi @marvelstudios @jasinboland”

