Apart from whether he is reprising Captain America anytime soon or not, what is more, sought after and interesting thing about Chris Evans is his dating life. The actor who surprised the world with his alleged manhood last year, has forever been in the news for his relationships but tries hard to keep them low key. If the latest reports are to go by, he is not single anymore and is dating a normal girl from the East coast.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the common perception is that Chris Evans has been single since 2018 after he ended his affair with Jenny Slate. In 2020 rumours of a new spark were all over the internet when he was spotted on a sunny park date with Lily James. But nothing came out about it later; neither the two gave any such appearance. As per the little birdies, now Evans is no more single and is in a relationship with a normal girl. Read on to know everything you should know about this most exciting update of the day.

As per the Instagram handle DeuxMoi known for their gossipy updates, Chris Evans is dating a non-famous girl from the East coast area. The handle even shared a screenshot where an anonymous user in DM claimed that their friend is friends with the girl, and Evans is pretty serious about her this time. The DM read, “One of my friends is friends with her and she said they are getting pretty serious..”

It’s a celeb gossip Instagram account that receives info from ppl anonymously. Usually true pic.twitter.com/cEgJT9R9H3 — Mariam (@mariamsaiady) June 2, 2021

Advertisement

Now as expected this has left girls over the Internet heartbroken, and Chris Evans is yet again the most trending topic on Twitter. A user reacting to the rumour wrote, “If you know me then you know that I LOVE Chris Evans and I’m a fangirl, but seeing all these rumors that he might be in a serious relationship has me sad and happy. Like I want him to have his family that he always talked about, but we are supposed to be 4 lifers.”

Another wrote, “It’s me. I’m the ‘super sweet, non-famous, East Coast girl’ dating @ChrisEvans”(Things I wish I could say to my mom and dad; not all you weirdos…) (PS – in my mother freaking dreams) (PSS – I do check off those boxes, though. Just saying, Evans)”.

Below compiled are a few reaction:

i open tiktok and first thing i see is chris evans has a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/Bv588DNwY5 — ana (@anaspov) June 3, 2021

My husband comforting me literally every time I hear a “Chris Evans has a girlfriend” rumor. I’m 😢happy😭for🤧him. #chrisevans pic.twitter.com/cuHhRRfY0J — Patty Chirumbolo (@PatriciaM7) June 3, 2021

rumor is chris evans has a girl 😔 … why all of my celebrities crushes have girlfriend now damn. — ✨ (@kelleyramos_) June 2, 2021

so Chris Evans is dating a girl from the east coast … that isn’t famous …. i’m here to tell y’all IT AINT ME 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔 #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/4P8blCvEOy — Lina🦋 (@hankerlova) June 3, 2021

Chris Evans gf is a regular girl from the east coast?! Why am I not God’s favorite 😭😭😭 https://t.co/bAVuiJgjZD — Nakia🐼 (@kiaswinton) June 3, 2021

As long as he’s happy 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/J7BqGoEkgr — They say she a Pisces I heard they are feisty (@Vivagigi23) June 2, 2021

What do you have to say, Captain America Chris Evans being in a relationship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Paris Hilton Celebrates Pride Month & Pens An Emotional Note: “I Send My Love To LGBTQ+ Community”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube