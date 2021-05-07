Nothing can be more devastating than losing a close pal who has been with you through thick and thin to a tragic turn of events. Hell has broken loose on our Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. The actor has lost his assistant and friend of almost 2 decades to a fatal car accident. Jimmy Rich breathes his last on Wednesday night in an accident.

The news of Jimmy’s passing away was shared with the world by a heartbroken Robert Downey Jr who called it a terrible and shocking tragedy. Fondly remembering Rich with a carousel of images Tony Stark fame called him his brother and right hand in his emotional note. Many celebs have also paid their tributes to the deceased, and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per the news, Jimmy Rich, Robert Downey Jr’s assistant since 2003, died at 8:00 pm on Wednesday after he met with a fatal accident. The man had seen Downey at his best and even his worst. The actor in his note credited him for the same and called him a huge support in recovery, life and career.

Robert Downey Jr paying his respects to pal Jimmy Rich wrote, “He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit. Our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career.”

“Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent,” Downey wrote, concluding, “Peace Be Unto You,” the Iron Man fame added.

Robert Downey Jr’s post was viral in no time and several of his Marvel co-stars who had closely seen Jimmy Rich reacted to the sad news. The names included including Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt and Jeremy Renner.

“Wow. Brother. What a devastating loss,” wrote Renner, 50, while Brolin, 53, offered, “No words. Just tears and gratitude for the gift that was him.” Chris Pratt wrote, “Oh no! 😢 I’m so sorry man. Im praying his family, you and yours. That sucks so bad. I’m so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy.”

Fondly remembering Jimmy Rich, Mark Ruffalo on Robert Downey Jr’s post wrote, “Such a tragedy. Such a good man. I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day.”

Not just Robert Downey Jr, but Captain America fame Chris Evans also shared a picture with Jimmy Rich. Remembering how Robert and Rich were inseparable, Evans wrote, “Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else, He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr They were inseparable. sending all my love to Jimmy’s friends and family,” Evans added, “Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time.”

Our deepest condolences to Jimmy Rich’s family & friends. We pray that his soul rests in peace.

