Who doesn’t remember Jamie Dornan setting the screen on fire with his performance as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy? Having never played a character that into BDSM and things, like many other actors across the globe, Jamie also underwent some prep for Fifty Shades Of Grey. And one of the many things he did included him visiting an S&M club.

Think it’s a joke? Well, scroll down and read the actor words as they are. In the course of researching his character, Jamie revealed that he saw the BDSM reality very closely when he visited a s*x-dungeon. The actor even went on record to say that it’s not “altogether s*xy.” Read it all below.

In a 2015 interview with Elle UK, Jamie Dornan opened up about visiting a s*x-dungeon as part of his prep to play Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy. The actor recalled visiting the S&M club, saying, “I went there, they offered me a beer, and they did…whatever they were into. I saw a dominant with one of his two submissives.”

Continuing further, Jamie Dornan told the magazine that there was plenty of kink and laughter there as opposed to it being dark. The actor told the publication, “I was like: ‘Come on guys I know I’m not paying for this but I am expecting a show.”

While this was quite an eventful day for him, the actor even told the interviewer how it went he went back home. Shedding light on that, the actor said, “It was an interesting evening. Then going back to my wife and newborn baby afterwards… I had a long shower before touching either of them.”

In an interview with GQ, Jamie Dornan went on record and said it’s not always s*xy. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actor said, “I can tell you from an alarmingly first-hand perspective it’s not altogether s*xy.”

Well, all this research did pay off as he got millions of girls across the glove crushing for him. What are your thoughts on Jamie Dornan visiting a s*x dungeon for the role? Let us know in the comments.

