Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi‘s son-in-law, actor Kalyaan Dhev, has tested negative for Covid-19 after battling the virus over the past days. He made the announcement along with an Instagram picture on Thursday.

Advertisement

Kalyaan posted a picture dressed in a grey T-shirt. He is seen wearing a baseball cap as he posed for the camera.

“I’m Covid-19 NEGATIVE! Hope you all are staying indoors, stay safe! Thank you so much for the love and prayers,” Kalyaan Dhev wrote.

Kalyaan Dhev tested positive for the virus on April 22.

On the work front, Kalyaan will next be seen in “Super Machi”, which is reportedly a romantic film. Directed By Puli Vasu, the film is reportedly set to star Rachita Ram and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Starring Yash To Be A ‘Long Long’ Ride, See What’s The Duration Of The Magnum Opus

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube