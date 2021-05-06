KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated film in India. Starring Yash in a lead, the film has sky-high expectations, and well, seems like makers are trying their best to satisfy the hunger of KGF fans.

The film is slated to arrive in July 2021, and it’s going to be a much bigger experience than the first instalment. To say the least, this magnum opus is releasing in five languages- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Now, the latest report which is doing rounds has revealed the duration of the film.

Reportedly, KGF Chapter 2 is said to be 2 hours and 52 minutes long i.e. roughly 3 hours. As the film is yet to be passed by the censor board, the actual run time is not out. But the film is said to be around 3 hours in duration.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 releases on 16th July 2021. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Recently, a Twitter user took to the microblogging site and shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film. These pictures include different shoots of the Taj Falaknuma Palace, and the cast and crew visible in a few. The user also shared a few details, including news of a few scenes and a song being shot over there in February.

A Twitterati, Sed Govimde, shared a few photos of the palace on social media where the makers of KGF Chapter 2 reportedly shoot the film. The netizen wrote, “KGF team has shot a song for C2 in Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The below pic is from one of the secret places of the palace. The team has shot this for around 3 days from 24 Feb 2020. There are all chances of being used this location as an extension for Rocky’s palace.”

