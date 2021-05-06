Nia Sharma has literally been on fire lately. Amidst the pandemic situation, a lot of celebrities have been doing their bit to create awareness. From urging citizens to get vaccinated to giving a tutorial of prone technique, everything is out there! But the Naagin actress has a whole different take for the ‘woke celebrities.’ Read on for details!

This isn’t the first time that Nia has called out her contemporaries from the Industry. She previously took a sly dig at the celebrities who were asking everyone to get vaccinated. She put a valid point across when she asked them to share names of the centers where the doses are available!

Now, in the latest post, Nia Sharma has asked celebrities to amplify the videos of doctors giving videos of the prone technique. Just not that, she took a sarcastic jibe at the ‘woke celebrities’ who did not even know about proning until doctors shared videos.

Nia Sharma tweeted, “To those ‘Woke celebs’ now teaching Proning technique on social media Kindly amplify the doctors’ videos if at all you want to spread awareness. You clearly didn’t know anything about it before doctors introduced it. ‘Google’ bhi hai hamare paas. #Proning.”

Check out the post below:

Many fans took to the comment section to praise Nia Sharma.

A fan wrote, “She is amazing, isn’t she?”

“Thanks for amplifying this statement mam Especially at a time when everyone is trying to get a Medical degree without even going to college!” wrote another.

Previously, Nia Sharma tweeting about vaccination had written, “Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated…Kindly mention the name of the centers that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid. P.S we need to get vaccinated.”

