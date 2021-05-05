Sourabh Raaj Jain Says Fear Factor Has Been On His Bucket List For Long!

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain was apparently one of the first few to be locked for this Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and while his name had leaked out, he had remained tight-lipped about the same. And now just as the contestants get ready to fly out for this coming season, we reached out to Sourabh who said, “I am quite excited because Fear Factor has been on my bucket list for quite some time. I love adventures and the adrenaline rush that the tasks bring and hence am really looking forward to it.”

Sourabh’s popularity has always set him apart because he continues to break stereotypes as we’ve seen the actor donning various avatars in historical dramas and mythology shows as well as play everything from a chef in a youth show to even a baddie. The actor made his debut in OTT with Qubool Hai 2.0 recently and looks like he’s now all set to take on the thrill in Fear Factor.

Sourabh Raaj Jain is still fondly remembered for his role as Lord Krishna on Star Plus’s Mahabharat, which proved to be quite a life-changing show & character for the actor.

Previously, on the occasion of ‘Mahabharat’ completing 7 years of its first on-air episode, Sourabh went down memory lane on social media with a lovely picture of himself as ‘Lord Krishna’ from the show, along with a heartfelt caption expressing only gratitude and love for it, captioning it as, “Mahabharat, 16th September 2013..it started and it continues…Different channels, different countries, different platforms and timings..! Forever grateful to @realswastik @starplus #7YearsOfMahabharat #Krishna”.

