It often happens that when two celebrities work together, their dating rumours start doing the rounds on social media. Something very similar happened with Mouni Roy and Mohit Rain when the two were working together for Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.

Reports stated that the two dated for almost seven long years and were planning to tie the knot soon.

Although in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Mouni Roy refused the rumours of dating her co-star from Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev Mohit Raina and said, “I am single and have been so for a long time. Mohit and I are not even friends.”

The two met on the sets of Mahadev and there were rumours of dating them. Although there was no official confirmation from Mouni or Mohit – neither they accepted any of the rumours nor denied it.

From city spottings to attending private functions to holidaying together, Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina grabbed the eyeballs of their fans.

Later in an interview with Indian Express, Mouni said, “Whenever we are spotted together or we post pictures of each other, everyone assumes that there’s something more but aisa kuch bhi nahi hai,” he told the website, adding that they “genuinely have a very strong friendship and utmost respect for each other.”

Talking about his dating life, Mohit Raina said, “I have not spoken about my personal life earlier and I choose to maintain that. Please respect someone’s privacy. All this unnecessary attention takes over our credibility.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The movie is slated to release by the end of this year.

