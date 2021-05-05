This is the second fake death hoax that we are reporting today. Earlier today, it was singer Lucky Ali and now it’s Arvind Trivedi who played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. His co-star Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman rubbishes the rumours of his death. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Sunil shared a post on his Instagram revealing a health update about his co-star and actor Arvind.

Advertisement

Sharing a picture with Arvind Trivedi of Ramayan, Sunil Lahri wrote, “Aajkal Koi Na Koi Buri Khabar sunane Ko milati Hai carona ki vajah se, Upar Se Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravan) ki jhuthi khabar, Meri Prathna Hai jhuthi afwah failane Walon se kripya Karke Is Tarah ki khabar na failaye… Bhagwan ki Daya se Arvind ji theek hain aur Prathna Karta Hun Ki Bhagwan unhen sadaiv Swasth rakhen🙏 (Nowadays, we are inundated with bad news because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this time, it was fake news about Arvind Trivedi ji (Raavan). I request those who are spreading such false rumours to refrain from doing so… By God’s grace, Arvind ji is fine and I pray that God always keeps him healthy)”.

Reacting to Ramayan star Sunil Lahri’s post a fan commented, “Yes absolutely right sir 🙏🏻. Logo ko aisi fake news nhi failani chahiye 😠. Sahi mei ye log aisa krke bahut galat karte hain 😤😕😒”

Another fan commented, “Ye Bahut hi Buri baat hai Main ye soch Raha Hun Aap Itne Pyaare ho Phir koi Aap Jaise Mahaan Kalakaro ke baare Mein aisa Kar sakta hai, Kya Logo ke paas ab Hriday nahi Rahe Jinme Kabhi Sachhi Bhavnayein hoti thi koi itna nisthur aur kathor kaise ho sakta hai,Main aap Dono ko Pranam Karta Hun Aap Dono aise hi Muskurate Raho Ye Hi hum bhakto ki kaamna hai ❤️❤️🙏🙏”

Well, we are really happy to know that Arvind Trivedi is doing fine and we pray for his good health.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Takes Home 5 Lakhs Per Episode; Salaries Of Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Narayan & Others Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube