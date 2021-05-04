Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri, who played Ram and Laxman in Ramanand Sagar‘s TV serial Ramayan, say the upcoming mythological web series Ramyug, also a re-telling of the epic on-screen, brings back memories of their show.

Advertisement

Arun Govil spoke of how technology has taken mythological storytelling to its next level. “I enjoyed the trailer of ‘Ramyug’ with its spectacular use of technology. It’s great to see how one of my most adored characters, Ram, is portrayed in today’s time in this Kunal Kohli directorial. I am happy to see how this version is bringing back a family viewing experience, like the original did back then.”

Advertisement

Added Sunil Lahri: “Storytelling in the eighties and the nineties was meant for a Sunday session with family, friends, relatives, neighbours and even unexpected unknown guests in front of the TV. That was the impact created by our show ‘Ramayan’. There is a lot of emotion connected with the ‘Ramayan’. This was true back then and it’s true even now.”