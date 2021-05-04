Comedy queen Bharti Singh has been creating a lot of noise lately. She was recently seen hosting Dance Deewane 3 with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. It was just yesterday we informed you about her mother’s heart-wrenching experience with COVID-19. Now, The Kapil Sharma Show star is explaining why she doesn’t feel like planning a child with Harsh Limbachiyaa amid the pandemic anymore. Read on for details.

Advertisement

As most know, our country is hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. There are different variants of viruses affecting the citizens and one of the worst ones remains to be the UK variant. With cases rapidly surging, the death rate has shot up with a lack of resources including remdesivir, oxygen amongst others.

Advertisement

Earlier it was being said that COVID was barely affecting the kids. There were rare cases but the last month saw variations that turned adverse for kids as well. One of the Dance Deewane 3 contestants showcased a case where a newborn just 14-days old succumbed to the virus. We can only wonder what the mother had gone through. And this is exactly what even got to Bharti Singh.

Bharti Singh took the stage with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa after the performance. She turned all emotional and broke down saying, “We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this.”

Even Sonu Sood, Nora Fatehi and the rest of the judges were seen sobbing.

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh had earlier revealed that she was planning a baby with Harsh Limbachiyaa in 2021. However, given the current situation, it is really risky even to visit a hospital for a regular checkup. Hence, The Kapil Sharma Show comedian dropped her plans until normalcy resumes.

Must Read: Aamir Khan Rejected Films Which Went To Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Others Emerging To Be Memorable Cinema!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube