Colors always has something exciting to look forward to. While Bigg Boss got over a while back, fans are all excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. But before that, it is Dance Deewane 3 enjoying all the buzz. Nora Fatehi returned to the judge’s seat for a while as film shoots got stalled again amid the pandemic. Amidst it all, Bharti Singh revealed the heart-wrenching experience of her mother who contracted COVID and it even left Sonu Sood weeping. Read on for details.

As most know, India is suffering a major health crisis. We’re hit by the second wave of coronavirus and things don’t seem to get any better. Every single day, we hear about losing several lives. There’s a lack of oxygen cylinder, hospital beds, testing kits, remdesivir and other required resources. Even Hollywood celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes amongst others have been urging everyone to donate for us.

Bharti Singh, who was seen hosting Dance Deewane 3 with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa opened up on her personal experience with COVID. It was her mother who tested positive and was hospitalized. Time and again, she would call Bharti and inform her about the deaths she was witnessing in the hospital.

“Ye corona itna rula raha hai, itni jaane le raha hai, meri khudki mummy ko COVID ho gaya tha. Mummy ka phone ata tha ki saamne ek uncle hai, unki death ho gayi. Wo roti thi. Mereko ye darr tha ki ‘mereko phone toh nahi ayega na.’ So itna jyada toda hai iss corona ne (crying),’” Bharti could be heard saying on the stage.

(Corona is making us weep, taking so many lives. My mother had tested positive. My mother would call and, in one such a call revealed how there was a ‘uncle’ in the neighbourhood who had died. She would cry, I was fearful thinking ‘will I get a phone call?’”)

Listening to the Dance Deewane 3 host, even Sonu Sood who appeared as a special guest and Nora Fatehi couldn’t hold back their tears.

Check out the video below:

We hope India fights back and recovers soon!

