Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jasmin Bhasin is enjoying her newfound fame. Thanks to the show, she and Aly Goni have become inseparable. At the moment, it all seems merry for the actress. But it wasn’t always the same for her, as Jasmin herself has opened up on going through suicidal thoughts during her stint in the reality show.

In a recent interview, Jasmin shared being a victim of excessive negative thoughts and self-doubt. Thankfully, it was during the struggling days of the actress and she managed to overcome it with determination. Every rejection in the audition took Jasmin in a loop of unpleasant thoughts.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin Bhasin said, “I went through that zone long ago in my life, when I had come to Mumbai and I was struggling. Woh ladai meri khud ke saath thi because kahin na kahin (It was a battle that I had to fight against myself because somewhere) I was losing confidence in myself. I thought I am flawed, my skin has flaws, I don’t look good and that’s why I face rejections every day.”

Jasmin Bhasin further revealed how she cope up with such feelings. It’s a basic mantra but an important one!

“For me, the learning point is, you need to end that battle with yourself first. You need to accept yourself the way you are. You need to accept your flaws because your flaws make you unique and different from others, otherwise, we will all look like the same dolls in a toy shop. As long as you feel confident about yourself and have this determination that ‘This is what I want to do, I will make sure I do it, at least I will give my 100% so that I do not feel guilty that I did not make that attempt’, nothing and nobody can stop you,” the Naagin actress added.

In case, you need support or suffering from excessive negative thoughts, please call- AASRA (09820466726, English & Hindi), Vandravela Foundation (18602662345 & +91-9999666555, Hindi, English & Gujarati), One Life Foundation (7893078930, English, Hindi & Tamil).

