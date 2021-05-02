Disha Vakani has been missing from Television screens since a while now. The beauty was last seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but took a maternity break. Yesterday, we even informed you about how she shot for a small portion for her comeback but things did not materialize. While we still miss her, this video of the actress with Munmun Dutta will showcase their pure friendship goals. Read on for details!

The event goes back to 2014 when Disha and Munmun appeared together for Zee Gold Awards. Unlike most celebrities, they were dressed in really simple avatars. Actually, it happened as they both directly made it to the ceremony from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot.

Disha Vakani was dressed in a black and pink traditional attire. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup. On the other hand, Munmun Dutta wore a yellow striped dress and tied her hair in a bun.

During the interaction with media, Disha Vakani was quick to thank Munmun Dutta for helping her get ready. The actress mentioned that “Munmun has helped me a lot” while our Babita too said, “Disha held the comb and helped me out with my hairdo.”

They got really less time to dress up but still managed to put up a great show. Isn’t it?

Check out the viral video below:

Just not that, Disha Vakani and Munmun Dutta during the interaction were also asked whether they are happy with ‘Acche din.’ It seems to be the time when Modi led BJP Govt came to power.

Asked about any issue they would want the Govt to solve, Disha mentioned how the actors struggle with traffic in Mumbai. It takes them hours to reach home after hectic schedules.

