Divya Agarwal has been creating a lot of noise lately. The beauty yesterday gave a befitting reply to trolls targeting her over her revealing clothes. Apart from that, she confirmed boyfriend Varun Sood is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Looks like the Splitsvilla beauty is in a pampering mood as she has gifted her beau Travis Scott’s latest sneaker collection. Read on for details!

Varun and Divya found love in the most unexpected times. The actress was deeply in love with Priyank Sharma post Splitsvilla. On the other hand, Sood was dating Benafsha Soonawalla. But things changed post Bigg Boss 11, which both Priyank and Benafsha were a part of. The duo moved on from their partners and finally realized their affection for each other in Ace Of Space.

Travis Scott recently unveiled his Air Jordan 6 collaboration. The shoes are super funky and are already all sold out. But guess who managed to get their hands on the limited edition? Divya Agarwal for her boyfriend Varun Sood!

Varun Sood himself shared the news on his Instagram story. He shared a picture of the sneakers and wrote, “Divya Agarwal just got me Jordan 6 travis collection and I’m going insane.”

Check out his post below:

Well, we truly are jealous because these shows were priced at 20k and some of the websites are even selling it for something as huge as a 60K owing to its high demand!

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal was recently being trolled for an Instgaram reel where she wore a kaftan. The deep-plunging neckline seem to be bothering many that started backlashing the actress over the same.

Many even demanded her to pull down the post from her feed. But she stood stronger than ever against it all!

