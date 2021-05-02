The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has created havoc in the country. Severe medical oxygen supply crisis and acute shortage of hospital beds are seen in several states as cases of COVID positive are on the rise. Now Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin shares her experience on Twitter.

Dil Se Dil Tak actress took twitter has shared that how she is heartbroken and disappointed with people losing lives and struggling to find basic medical facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She also revealed that her mother too went through a similar situation.

In one of her tweets, Jasmin Bhasin shared her concern about how the situation is getting worst day by day and that her father had to struggle to get her mom the right medical care last week. She wrote, “Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through the same.”

In the following tweet, Jasmin Bhasin further wrote, “People are losing their loved ones, family. Who do we blame? Has our system failed?” Take a look at her tweets below:

Disappointed and heartbroken.Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

People are losing their loved ones, family . Who do we blame? Has our system failed? — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

After her tweet, several fans sent in wishes and prayers for her parents. One user wrote, “We all pray for you mom & dad..Everything will be fine..Stay strong jas..Take care of yourself and aly & family..Stay safe..,” while another user wrote, “You are our Sherni strong and best I know my love you will get through it.i believe in you my Sherni….we all r praying for aunty plsssss you don’t take stress, she will be fine soon.”

Another fan wrote, “Jasmin, we have aunty in our prayers…She’ll be perfectly fine soon! We love you and we’re all with you. Please take care of yourself.”

Currently, Jasmin Bhasin is in Jammu with Aly Gony and his family.

