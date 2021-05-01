Neha Kakkar is one of the most followed TV personalities. The beauty is currently judging Indian Idol 12 and creates a lot of buzz over it time and again. But this time, it’s about her love life with husband Rohanpreet Singh. The Saki Saki singer shared an image of herself from the time she was slimmer, but it is the husband’s comment that has won our hearts. Read on for details!

Yesterday, Neha shared pictures of herself from the Indian Idol sets but they were all throwback. She could be seen wearing a beautiful grey floral traditional attire. But not just her glamorous avatar, the singer wanted fans to appreciate her slimmer version.

Neha Kakkar took to the caption and wrote, “Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi, Few Months back! 😭🙈🥰 #WhenIUsedToBeThin 😅 #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries”

Not just that, Neha Kakkar in her caption also mentioned that her beautiful choker necklace and matching earnings were gifted to her by Rohanpreet Singh’s mother.

But amongst it all, it was the body positivity Rohanpreet Singh spread that grabbed all the eyeballs. The Ex Calling singer took to the comment section and wrote, “Then Also I Love You And Will Love You Forever!!”

Isn’t that super sweet? We’re super jealous.

Brother Tony Kakkar also commented heart emojis.

Check out the post below:

It was just last week that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh completed 6 months of their marriage. Owing to the same, the Indian Idol 12 judge shared a lovey-dovey pic with her husband.

She wrote, “Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. 🥰🥰 @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!!”

