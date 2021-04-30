Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar who is always on the front foot to spread positive awareness uses her social media as an instrument to spread positivity. The actress came forward to share her word of advice to help tackle the Covid 19 virus collectively.

Advertisement

As we all know in these testing times, the only thing that can help the people in need is humanity. Perhaps, Sunayana Fozdar made a video in which she appealed to all the people to donate plasma and double the mask up whenever they step out and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah actress concluded the video by giving out a message where she said, “We all are in this together and also sent love, peace and strength to everyone”.

Actress Sunayana Fozdar has been a source of inspiration for many during these tough times, and also recently made a motivational video to lift the spirits of her followers.

Previously, Sunayana Fozdar shared a video that has the song ‘Hum Nahi Sudhrenge’ playing in the background matches the visual actions done by the actress aptly.

Sunayana captioned the post by saying “Haalat Sudhrenge jab hum sudhrenge. Zindagi se badhkar kuch nahi josh main hosh mat gawaiye… Let’s do our bit….and stop blaming others….start from home and correct every person… Who is not following precautions… I promise you tomorrow will be a better day”

Must Read: Sonu Sood Gets Teary-Eyed On The Sets Of Dance Deewane 3 After Virtually Meeting The Family Of A Woman He Saved From Covid-19

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube