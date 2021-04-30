Before marrying Ankita Bhargava, Karan Patel was in a relationship with actress Kamya Punjabi and their brewing romance was once upon a time the talk of the town. But soon after the whirlwind romance, they broke up and the reason is still not known. Later, Karan’s now-wife, Ankita spoke about the same and read to know what she said.

Ankita revealed that she isn’t the reason behind Karan and Kamya’s split and they decided to part ways even before the actor decided to marry Ankita.

In a past conversation with BollywoodLife, Ankita Bhargava said, “It’s not like I entered in Karan’s life and he decided to break up with Kamya. They parted ways in December last year, after which Karan was looking to settle down and so was I. Our families met in January. Karan and I interacted quite a few times and we just connected instantly and thought we should marry each other.”

Back in the day, reports stated that Karan Patel cheated on Kamya Punjabi with Ankita. Although there was no official confirmation to the same.

Kamya Punjabi in an interview with SpotboyE spoke about her breakup with Karan and said, “He simply walked out on me when my world revolved around him. Without my knowledge, he was having an affair.”

She added, “Do you know that I had gone into a depression when my man left me in the lurch? It was a depression of the worst kind, it could have killed me. I couldn’t step out of my room for many days. Thank God, I realised that I was undergoing depression and took help.”

