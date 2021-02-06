Karan Patel has time and again made noise for his personal life. The Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actor tied the knot with Ankita Bhargava in 2015. The duo welcomed a baby girl, Mehr, in December 2019. Ankita, in the latest revelation, has shared a habit that the couple has let go off post the birth of their baby. Read on for all the details!

Ankita took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture of the family. She was dressed in a pink top while Karan donned a white t-shirt. The couple smiled for the paps as they held Mehr in their arms. Along with the picture, came a sweet note that surely is an inspiration for many.

Ankita Bhargava began, “Our Children aren’t just a reflection of our looks or our DNA per say, They are Also a reflection of The Habits,Attitude and Behaviour that we have picked up or inculcated over the years! Becoming a parent has made us more aware of ourselves,Cos we by all means want to show our best version to our babies so that they pick up only the good things from us!”

Revealing the habits that she & Karan Patel have ditched, Ankita Bhargava continued, “And It made me realise that in this entire Rigmarole of Shushing the bad words,Not shouting or talking loudly in front of the baby,Using the golden words,Showing the calmer side,Not talking in a bad way,Not gossiping with the baby around,Not putting anyone down just for fun etc etc… Turns out we have so much growing up to do ourselves… Being good for the baby was just a start… The actual work needs to be done within!”

The actress even thanked daughter Mehr for all the lessons. She concluded, “Babies teach us to be better at so many levels that we cant even imagine !! Thanku Mehr, For helping us become or atleast try to become better human beings!”

On the professional front, Karan Patel was last seen in the Ekta Kapoor created Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show starred Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead and we off air in October last year. Karan replaced Karan Singh Grover and stepped in to play the role of Rishab Bajaj. He was later even seen on Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India edition.

